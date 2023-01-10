Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.02% during the trading session on Tuesday.

At around 11am, the rupee was being quoted at 227.35 during intra-day trading, an appreciation of Re0.06.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a loss for the fourteenth successive session against the US dollar to settle at 227.41 after a decrease of Re0.27 or 0.12%.

In a key development on Monday, Pakistan managed to secure over $10 billion in pledges from international financial institutions, donor agencies and development partners for the rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction of flood-affected areas, during an 'International Conference on Climate Resilience'.

The major pledges made at the conference, co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Nations in Geneva, included $ 4.2 billion from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), $ 2 billion from the World Bank, $ 1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), $ 1 billion from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and $ 1 billion from Saudi Arabia.

Economic experts said the development has reduced the default risk and the market is expecting some stability in the currency market.

Globally, the US dollar languished near a seven-month low against other major currencies on Tuesday, as investors took heart that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle and as China’s reopening drove demand for riskier assets.

Markets have grown increasingly doubtful that the Fed will have to take interest rates above 5% to cool inflation, as effects of its aggressive rate increases last year have already been felt in the economy.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index edged 0.04% higher to 103.21, after tumbling 0.7% and touching a seven-month low of 102.93 in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains from the previous session, as traders awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve’s plans for rate hikes to gauge the impact on the economy and fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update