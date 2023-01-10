AVN 70.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.49%)
BAFL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.5%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
CNERGY 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.67%)
DFML 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.57%)
DGKC 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.09%)
EPCL 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.62%)
FCCL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.5%)
FFL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.08%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.76%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.05%)
HUBC 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.83%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.13%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.81%)
MLCF 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.49%)
NETSOL 90.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.18%)
OGDC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
PAEL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.83%)
PIBTL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.92%)
TPLP 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.74%)
TRG 111.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.48%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,073 Increased By 60.7 (1.51%)
BR30 14,491 Increased By 222.6 (1.56%)
KSE100 40,911 Increased By 406.2 (1%)
KSE30 15,170 Increased By 158.4 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Recorder Report Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 11:07am
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.02% during the trading session on Tuesday.

At around 11am, the rupee was being quoted at 227.35 during intra-day trading, an appreciation of Re0.06.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a loss for the fourteenth successive session against the US dollar to settle at 227.41 after a decrease of Re0.27 or 0.12%.

In a key development on Monday, Pakistan managed to secure over $10 billion in pledges from international financial institutions, donor agencies and development partners for the rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction of flood-affected areas, during an 'International Conference on Climate Resilience'.

The major pledges made at the conference, co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Nations in Geneva, included $ 4.2 billion from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), $ 2 billion from the World Bank, $ 1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), $ 1 billion from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and $ 1 billion from Saudi Arabia.

Economic experts said the development has reduced the default risk and the market is expecting some stability in the currency market.

Globally, the US dollar languished near a seven-month low against other major currencies on Tuesday, as investors took heart that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle and as China’s reopening drove demand for riskier assets.

Markets have grown increasingly doubtful that the Fed will have to take interest rates above 5% to cool inflation, as effects of its aggressive rate increases last year have already been felt in the economy.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index edged 0.04% higher to 103.21, after tumbling 0.7% and touching a seven-month low of 102.93 in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains from the previous session, as traders awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve’s plans for rate hikes to gauge the impact on the economy and fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices US dollar dollar index Rupee federal reserves Geneva conference pledges

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

US banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Read more stories