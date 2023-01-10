AVN 69.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.04%)
BAFL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.5%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.58%)
DFML 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.53%)
DGKC 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.3%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.05%)
FFL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.29%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.76%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
HUBC 60.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.74%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
MLCF 21.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.83%)
NETSOL 90.59 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.97%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.32%)
PIBTL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
PPL 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PRL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.09%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.21%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.46%)
TPLP 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.44%)
TRG 111.97 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (2.82%)
UNITY 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (6.35%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,058 Increased By 45.6 (1.14%)
BR30 14,469 Increased By 200.5 (1.41%)
KSE100 40,837 Increased By 332.3 (0.82%)
KSE30 15,132 Increased By 119.5 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen tad lower as US peers fall further

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 10:15am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to open marginally lower on Tuesday, as US yields eased more on expectations that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 7.31%-7.35% range, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield ended at 7.3427% on Monday. “We may see some more buying today, but the level of 7.30% will continue to remain a crucial bottom and is unlikely to be tested,” the trader said.

US Treasury prices gained further, with the 10-year yield testing the 3.50% level, on expectations of a halt to the fast-paced rising interest rates, even as the market faces a hawkish Fed.

The rally in Treasury prices comes after data showed US services activity contracted for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, while wage growth also slowed.

Weaker economic data have raised bets that the Fed may slow down its pace of hikes from last year’s frenzied pace when it boosted interest rates by 425 bps.

The next key data point is US and India inflation data for December, which comes out on Thursday.

India’s retail inflation held steady in December, staying within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) comfort zone for a second month as moderation in food price rises was partly offset by elevated core inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Indian bond yields drop tracking US peers, 7.30% level stays key

The Jan. 4-9 poll of 45 economists put consumer price inflation at 5.90% in December from a year earlier, little changed from an eleven-month low of 5.88% in November.

The RBI aims to maintain inflation within the 2%-6% band.

Meanwhile, the benchmark bond yield could rise towards 7.45% in the new fiscal year as mounting supplies give investors a chance to enter the longer-duration segment, Anand Nevatia, a fund manager with Trust Mutual Fund said.

The fund manager expects net borrowing of around 11 trillion rupees ($133.87 billion) for the next financial year, while demand from banks may come down.

Indian government bond yields Reserve Bank of India’s India inflation data

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields seen tad lower as US peers fall further

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

US banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Read more stories