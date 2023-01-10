AVN 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
DGKC 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.94%)
EPCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
FCCL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FFL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.43%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.86%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.29%)
MLCF 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.88%)
NETSOL 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.73%)
OGDC 84.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.97%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
PPL 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.14%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
TPLP 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
UNITY 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.5%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 35.6 (0.89%)
BR30 14,376 Increased By 107.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 40,763 Increased By 258.2 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,111 Increased By 98.6 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New delimitation of UCs: ECP refutes Punjab govt’s claim of unilateral notification

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said that there is no truth in the claims made by the Punjab government that the commission had issued a unilateral notification of new delimitation of union councils in the province without taking the local administrations onboard.

In a statement issued here, the ECP said that the persons having objections over delimitations can file their pleas to the delimitation authorities from January 9 to January 23, 2023. Urging to avoid irresponsible statements, the ECP spokesman said that the commission would continue working in accordance with the constitution. He said sections 221 and 222 of the Punjab Local Government Election Act, 2022, empowered the Commission to conduct delimitation of local government constituencies and notify delimitation committees. The revenue officers of the province were bound to provide necessary assistance to those committees and authorities.

He clarified that though the local people were not included in the delimitation process, they had the right to file objections on preliminary delimitations of constituencies.

The spokesman said Fayazul Hassan Chohan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had tried not only to mislead the people of Punjab but also leveled baseless and false allegations against the commission.

“According to section 10 of the Punjab Local Government Act 2022, delimitation is the sole responsibility of the ECP,” he added. He said that the provincial government of Punjab had fixed 25,000 as the threshold for the average population of one union council under section 10 of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2022.

“The ECP has no powers to increase or decrease the number of union councils. ECP has conducted delimitation in accordance with an average population of 25,000 each.”

“The total population of Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation is 1,958,374 and the ECP has constituted 78 union councils. The urban population of the District Council Rawalpindi is 296,776 which constitutes 12 union councils, while that of the rural area is 1,407,157 which constitute 58 union councils.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government PTI ECP Union Councils local government delimitation UCs

Comments

1000 characters

New delimitation of UCs: ECP refutes Punjab govt’s claim of unilateral notification

Disaster risk reconstruction: ADB to reprioritise $1bn over 3 years

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Donors pledge more than $9bn to help flood recovery

Two shipments of wheat arrive

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Rs3bn needed to remove NJHPP blockage: govt

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Read more stories