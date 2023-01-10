Indian shares end higher

BENGALURU: Indian shares settled higher on Monday, driven by broad-based gains for risky assets across regions after US data hinted at less aggressive rate hikes and on hopes for global growth as China reopened its borders.

Later in the day, investors will turn their focus to corporate health as IT major Tata Consultancy Services kicks off the domestic earnings season.

Forty-four of 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 posted gains, helping the benchmark index end 1.35% higher to 18,101.20. The 30-member S&P BSE Sensex settled 1.41% up at 60,747.31.

Both indexes posted their biggest intraday gains in nearly two months after logging a weekly loss of over 1% each in the first week of 2023.