AVN 69.79 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.18%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
DFML 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.32%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.37%)
FCCL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KAPCO 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
MLCF 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
NETSOL 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.73%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
PPL 77.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.58%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
TPLP 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.7%)
TRG 110.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.7%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,050 Increased By 37.7 (0.94%)
BR30 14,394 Increased By 125.9 (0.88%)
KSE100 40,793 Increased By 288.6 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,115 Increased By 103.3 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end higher

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares settled higher on Monday, driven by broad-based gains for risky assets across regions after US data hinted at less aggressive rate hikes and on hopes for global growth as China reopened its borders.

Later in the day, investors will turn their focus to corporate health as IT major Tata Consultancy Services kicks off the domestic earnings season.

Forty-four of 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 posted gains, helping the benchmark index end 1.35% higher to 18,101.20. The 30-member S&P BSE Sensex settled 1.41% up at 60,747.31.

Both indexes posted their biggest intraday gains in nearly two months after logging a weekly loss of over 1% each in the first week of 2023.

Indian shares Sensex Tata Consultancy Services

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end higher

Disaster risk reconstruction: ADB to reprioritise $1bn over 3 years

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Donors pledge more than $9bn to help flood recovery

Two shipments of wheat arrive

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Rs3bn needed to remove NJHPP blockage: govt

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Read more stories