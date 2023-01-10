AVN 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
‘A sad tale indeed’

Shahid Masood Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “A sad tale indeed – II” carried by the newspaper on Saturday. In his ongoing series of articles titled above the writer, Farhat Ali, has presented an interesting perspective on the country’s economy.

According to him, for example, “India’s estimated GDP value is around $3.46 trillion at present. On the other hand, Pakistan’s current GDP is around $376 billion and is ranked 42nd globally. India, which is a regular invitee to G7 summits, is exercising its political and economic strength; and has a strong say in world politics, diplomacy and economy.” No doubt the data presented by him is accurate.

When viewed in a historical context, most of our successive governments’ decisions in relation to country’s economy may not be seen as rational, so to speak. Drawing parallels between the economies of Pakistan and Bangladesh is a plausible approach to meeting the needs of a scientific analysis.

The writer, however, seems to have unnecessarily drawn comparisons between the economies of Pakistan and India because there can be no fair or realistic comparison between the two economies in view of a variety of factors. It is true that both India and Pakistan started their economic journey around same time. It is also true that in the 1960s Pakistan’s per capita GDP used to be higher than that of India’s. But at present, India enjoys commanding lead in every of area of economy. In sum, there’s no match.

Shahid Masood (Karachi)

