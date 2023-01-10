Murad instructs CS to ensure prices are controlled

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking serious notice of artificial price hike, profiteering as well as hoarding, has directed the chief secretary to ensure that the district administration does control prices regularly.

The CM said that the devastating floods and heavy rains destroyed standing crops, particularly of vegetables, therefore a gap between supply and demand widened. “Taking benefit of the situation, the hoarders created artificial shortage of vegetables, fruits and other edibles, and the prices of the commodities skyrocketed,” he said and added that the district administration must start checking prices in the markets to control the situation.

Shah directed Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput to issue instruction to all the divisional commissioners to mobile the district administration to check price list, stocks of commodities and their supply in the market. “I’ll not tolerate artificial price hike and hoarding,” he said.

The CM also said that the district administration assess the requirement of the market must play their role to ensure appropriate supply of essential commodities in the markets.

Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput has issued necessary directive to the commissioners and also directed them to keep him in loop on their daily activities.

