ECP dismisses disqualification plea against Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday dismissed a plea for disqualification of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The commission announced its reserved verdict on the plea filed by the opposition leader in Senate Shahzad Waseem, seeking disqualification of Ishaq Dar for not taking oath of his Senate membership within 60 days of his election.

The judgment said that the notification of Dar’s success was suspended on March 29, 2018, which was restored after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition.

The ECP had reserved its verdict on Dar’s disqualification plea on September 26, 2022, while he returned home after 5 years on September 27, 2022, and took oath as a member of Senate and finance minister after reaching Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023