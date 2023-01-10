Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Tandlianwala Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil 517.711 4.40 28.01.2023 20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 28.01.2023
AGM
Bhaneo Textile
Mills - - - - 31.01.2023 24.01.2023 to
Limited 11.30.A.M 31.01.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
