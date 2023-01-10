KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Tandlianwala Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil 517.711 4.40 28.01.2023 20.01.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 28.01.2023 AGM Bhaneo Textile Mills - - - - 31.01.2023 24.01.2023 to Limited 11.30.A.M 31.01.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023