AVN 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.72%)
BAFL 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.1%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.22%)
DFML 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.14%)
DGKC 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.86%)
EPCL 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.08%)
FCCL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
HUBC 60.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.63%)
NETSOL 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.8%)
OGDC 84.83 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.58%)
PAEL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PPL 78.99 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.66%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.04%)
TRG 109.09 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-6.24%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,012 Decreased By -55.8 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,268 Decreased By -159.8 (-1.11%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By -502.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 15,012 Decreased By -168.1 (-1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia captured east Ukraine village near Bakhmut: separatists

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:45pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russian-backed separatist forces in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine said Monday they had seized a village near the key city of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

The village of Bakhmutske in “the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” on Monday, read a statement from separatist authorities on Telegram.

AFP could not independently verify the claim.

The village lies northeast of Bakhmut, a wine-making and salt-mining city that used to have a population of 70,000 people and is now an epicentre of fighting.

Russian missile strike kills one in east Ukraine

In a statement on social media, the Kremlin-linked mercenary group Wagner responded to the reports saying its forces had already “liberated” Bakhmutske last month.

The village is just outside the city of Soledar, also the scene of heavy fighting.

Separately, Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on social media that Soledar was being stormed “exclusively” by the group’s units.

Observers of the conflict have pointed to competing ambitions of the Russian defence ministry, pro-Russian separatist forces that have held parts of Donbas since 2014 and Wagner, including the rising public profile of Prigozhin.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address Sunday that the area between Bakhmut and Soledar is “one of the bloodiest places on the front”.

In September, Moscow claimed to have annexed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian regions following referendums not recognised by Kyiv and the West.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Russia captured east Ukraine village near Bakhmut: separatists

Experts react as Pakistan manages to secure pledges of over $8.5bn in Geneva

14th successive loss: rupee falls yet again against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

Asad Umar says PTI has required numbers for CM Elahi's vote of confidence

COAS Munir, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations, number of issues

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Dubai’s AED32 trillion economic agenda ‘ambitious but very achievable’

Oil jumps 3% on demand optimism as China borders reopen

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Read more stories