Jan 09, 2023
Russian missile strike kills one in east Ukraine

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 02:17pm
KYIV: A 60-year-old woman was killed and several other people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a market in the village of Shevchenkove in eastern Ukraine on Monday, the regional governor said.

Footage posed by public broadcaster Suspilne on the Telegram messaging app showed rescue workers sifting through large piles of rubble, burning wreckage and a large crater in what it said was Shevchenkove, southeast of the regional capital Kharkiv.

“According to confirmed information, unfortunately a 60-year-old woman died,” Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, wrote on telegram. “All other victims were hospitalised.

Doctors are helping them. Rescuer workers continue to clear the debris.“ He had said earlier that at least seven people had been wounded, including a 13-year-old girl.

The reports could not immediately be verified independently by Reuters.

US to unveil over $3bn in Ukraine aid with new air defense missiles

Suspilne quoted a local official as saying at least three pavilions were destroyed in the attack and that a shopping centre was damaged, but that Monday was not a market day.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than 10 months ago, did not immediately comment on the reported attack.

