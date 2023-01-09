AVN 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.07%)
Markets

China issues 111.82mn T new crude oil imports quota for 2023

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 02:43pm
SINGAPORE: China has issued its second batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas to mostly independent refiners, totalling 111.82 million tonnes, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters.

Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

China allocated a small amount of quotas, of 20 million tonnes, for 2023 to 21 refineries in early October, almost three months earlier than normal years as Beijing strove to shore up the sluggish economy by encouraging refiners to boost operation.

