AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Trans-Peshawar to launch new express route

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Trans-Peshawar is launching a new Express Route (ER 12) for Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) from Shah Alam (Charsadda Road) to Mall of Hayatabad. Initially 12 buses will be operated on the newly introduced route. A fleet of 62 new buses has been arrived and more buses on ER-12 will be operated gradually in the coming weeks. ER-12, will start from Shah Alam Bridge and enter the main corridor at Malik Saad Station and continue till Mall of Hayatabad.

This route will have a total of 11 stops including Shah Alam Bridge, Sewan, Bakhshu Bridge, Lande Sarak, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Bacha Khan Chowk, Khyber Bazar, Saddar, Peshawar University and Mall of Hayatabad.

This is going to be the first of 5 new routes which TransPeshawar has announced at the end of 2022. Apart from ER-12 these new routes include a feeder route from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via phase 1 (DR-11), Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed through Ring Road (DR-4B), a suburban express route from Pabbi to Malik Saad Shaheed via Chamkani (SER -13) and Regi Model Town to Tehkal Paayan (DR-14).

“Zu Peshawar is gaining continuous popularity due to its excellent service and affordable fares,” said Saddaf Kamil, Spokesperson for TransPeshawar. “To meet the growing demand of the commuters, the system is continuously expanding.

Five new routes have been approved which will be operationalized one by one, in the next few weeks. Currently a feeder route (DR-3B) is operational from Shah Alam Pul to Malik Saad Shaheed Station covering a total of 22 stations in between, including Shah Alam pul, Wahid Garhi, Toda, Khazana, Faqir Abad, Sewan, Sugar Mill, Nasapa Balla, Nasapa, Muslim Abad, Bakhshu Pul, Ibrahim Abad, Habib Abad, Shero Jhangi, Landey Sarrak, Nishat Mill, Bhudhni Pul, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Eid Gah, Shahi Bagh, Khyber Bazaar, and Bacha Khan Chowk and Malik Saad Shaheed.

This route transports about 17,000 passengers per day. The start of ER-12 will not only divide the number of passengers on DR-3B but will also be helpful in dividing the rush of passengers from Malik Saad till Mall of Peshawar. With the reduced commute time, this Express Route will be especially beneficial for students commuting to University of Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP BRT bus Trans Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport

Comments

1000 characters

Trans-Peshawar to launch new express route

PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

Imran Khan says country at the crossroads, demands free, fair elections

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Punjab, Sindh: Subsidised wheat flour not easily available

Food products: Govt urged to stop PFA from ‘illegal’ implementation of TTS

‘Nanbais’ mulling going on strike?

Maulana Ahtaramul Haq Thanvi passes away

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid

PKR declines 0.31pc

Read more stories