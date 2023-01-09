AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Despite poor weather conditions, efforts underway to reduce delays: Pakistan Post

APP Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Post is striving hard to minimize delays in postal deliveries due to the foggy conditions prevailing in various parts of the country.

The air and rail transit operations of Pakistan Post have been affected due to the foggy conditions prevailing in plain areas of the country for the last two weeks.

As a result of the current weather conditions across the country, our air and rail transit operations are adversely affected which might result in delayed deliveries at final destinations, said a statement issued by Pakistan Post on Sunday.

“We are working to keep these delays to a minimum and request cooperation and understanding from the customers of Pakistan Post.”

According to weather experts, dense fog will continue to prevail for the next few days in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

The foggy conditions have not only caused inconvenience and hazards for travellers but also impacted air and rail transit operations across the country.

Pakistan Post is providing postal services in every nook and corner of the country through a network of around 13,000 post offices. Pakistan Post is providing delivery services to about 20 million households and businesses as community service without any cost considerations.

