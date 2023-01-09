Snowfall disrupts routine life

PESHAWAR: Incessant rain and long-anticipated snowfall in Kalam, Chitral and Malakand disrupted routine life by confining locals into their houses, the locals said on Sunday.

According to Regional Meteorological Department, the intermittent downpour started in the morning with 4 inches of snowfall recorded in the above-mentioned districts.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued necessary directives to all the departments to ensure essential equipment during snowfall and to clear the link roads.

The temperatures of hilly areas decreased up to below minus level. The minimum temperature level in Kalam was recorded -5, Parachinar -6, Dir Upper -2, and in Malam Jabba was decreased up to -1. All the link roads were closed due to heavy snow while traffic flow on main roads also affected due to landsliding and snow daubing. The routine life was disturbed due to snowfall and disrupted the power supply in different areas while Wapada officials were working to restore the electricity.

People in upper areas were confined to their homes while business activities were also affected. The met office also predicted more rain and snowfall in upper parts of the province during the next 24 hours.