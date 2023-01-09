AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
PMA for resolving mobile phones signals issue

APP Published 09 Jan, 2023 07:41am
MULTAN: A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association called on DIG Prisons, Mohsin Rafiq, for getting settled mobiles phone signal issue at Nishtar Hospital and students hostels owing to jammers in district jail.

Patients, attendants, doctors, paramedics, NMU students, College of Physicians and Surgeon employees and staffers of Nishtar Institution of Dentistry (NID) have been facing cell phones signals problem since long due to jammers in district jail which is located near the health facilities.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed and PMA president Dr Masood Hiraj led the delegation and it was consisted of Dr Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Zeeshan Fareed and others and they met DIG Prisons and discussed the issue and its possible solution.

Rafiq listened the delegation reservations and ensured them to resolve their issues soon especially mobiles signal problem in the area.

