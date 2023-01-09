Akhuwat, FCCI plan to turn Faisalabad into ‘city of brotherhood’

FAISALABAD: Preparations are afoot to transform Faisalabad into a “City of Brotherhood” (Shahr-e-Akhwa) so that practical work on it could be launched during the second week of March with the collaboration of FCCI and Akhuwat.

This was disclosed by Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the Akhuwat Foundation during his visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). He was warmly welcomed by President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq himself and his team. Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli Vice President and Haji Muhammad Abid were also present in addition to Mian Muhammad Kamalul-Din, Moazam Bin Zahoor, Coordinator Abu Bakar and Focal Person of Akhuwat Muhammad Shahzad.

Dr. Amjad Saqib explained the Islamic philosophy of “Mawakhat” and said that 1400 years ago Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) had adopted this strategy to absorb immigrants of Mecca in Medina so that they could overcome their poverty without begging.

He said that this philosophy is still relevant and he intends to practically implement it in Faisalabad in the first phase. He underlined the benefits of collective efforts and said that this historic migration cultivated deep rooted social, economic, moral and spiritual values in the entire Arabian Peninsula.

He was optimistic that the people of Faisalabad would not only implement it but also serve as a launching pad to export this philosophy to the other cities of the country. Appreciating the organized philanthropic activities of Dr. Khurram Tariq, Dr. Saqib said that the business community of Faisalabad would extend the same spirit of Islamic brotherhood in helping the have-nots of Faisalabad by providing them all basic amenities in addition to providing them interest free loans to start their own businesses.

“This philosophy and model must be promoted with the help of educational and business institutions”, he said and added that these efforts would also help in eliminating parochial, regional, religious and sectarian prejudices. He said that affluent people must realize their religious obligations that no one should go to bed without a meal and their other basic needs should also be fulfilled.

He said that Akhuwat has established a strong team of 400 volunteers to serve the have-nots in Faisalabad without any help from the government departments. He mentioned that an educational institution by the name of “Akhuwat-First” has been established in Abbaspur on main Jhang road Faisalabad over 27 acres of land which is currently offering biotechnology courses.

“Now I intend to transform it into a centre of excellence for information technology”, Dr. Saqib said and added that it has a boarding facility for 400 students, a specious auditorium of 500 seating capacity in addition to IT labs and purpose-built classrooms.

He said that instead of launching a 4-year degree program, he plans to introduce a one year diploma course. He further said that in order to strengthen the federation of Pakistan and promote brotherhood, students from all provinces would be given equal share in admission in this institution. About the outlines of the IT curriculum, he said that students after completing their FSc. would be given 6-month theoretical education followed by 4-month hands-on training.

“The students would also spend 4-month in an incubation centre before starting their own IT companies”, he said and added that these students would have not only the IT skills but also become a messenger and preacher of Islamic brotherhood across the country. He said that each batch would consist of 400 students while initially only 50 students would be included in the first batch of IT diploma course.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023