AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

Rizwan Bhatti Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
Follow us

KARACHI: The country has successfully repaid over one-billion-dollar external debt to the international financial institutions on Friday.

Although the country is facing a serious crisis of foreign exchange reserves, it is meeting international financial obligations to avoid default. Sources said that cumulatively, on Friday, the country repaid some $1.2 billion to the two foreign banks.

“Pakistan has paid back $600 million to the Emirates NBD Bank, the leading Banking Group in the MENAT region, and $420 million to the DIB on Friday,” sources in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves are already sliding due to continued external debt servicing and slow foreign inflows. With the repayment of this loan, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves further dipped by $1 billion.

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

Although the actual statistics of foreign exchange reserves will be released by the State Bank in its weekly report to be issued on Thursday, however, as per estimates with the current repayment, the reserves held by the SBP would decline to $4.4 billion. However, overall foreign exchange reserves are likely to be around $10.3 billion, which can cover the imports of nearly 25-day.

The government has already taken a number of steps to curtail the import bills to manage its external debt obligations.

In addition, Pakistan is also making efforts to get loans from the other international lenders to build the depleting foreign exchange reserves and avoid default. Pakistan is also trying to finish the 9th IMF review so the other financial institutions like World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and other lenders may release their loans.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday, has also requested the IMF chief for immediate completion of 9th review, so that the country can get the next tranche of Extended Fund Facility (EFF). “In a phone call with the Managing Director of the IMF yesterday, I told her about the government’s resolve to complete the terms of the IMF’s program. I also explained Pakistan’s economic difficulties especially after the devastating floods. The IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon”, the Prime Minister said on twitter.

Sources said that the country’s foreign exchange reserves may further decline as the country has to pay back some more foreign debt in coming months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Shehbaz Sharif IMF SBP Dollar Extended Fund Facility external debt PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF and Pakistan Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

PM tells IMF chief: Govt committed to meeting conditionalities

Govt required to convince IMF: Tarin

IK struggles to step up pressure on PDM govt

FBR imposes 20pc duty on steam-fired absorption chiller

Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds

Salaries of staff of Pak hospitals: ECC approves revised mechanism to transfer Rs1bn to Kabul govt

Expansion of telecom services: USF spends Rs 124 billion on implementation of 130 projects

Tanneries, too, facing prospect of closure?

Civil court can’t decide any evacuee property case: LHC

Read more stories