AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

The price of keeping the people informed

Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: An end-of-year report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which reveals that 1,668 journalists have been killed across the world in the last 20 years in pursuit of their duties, is a sobering reminder of the price of news even this far in the 21st century.

The darkest years were 2012 and 2013, with 144 and 142 journalists killed, respectively, mainly because of wars and conflicts in places like Syria and Iraq, but the average still comes to around 80 needless killings every year; when even the figure of one ought to be unacceptable.

It is unfortunate, though not at all surprising, that Pakistan is at number five (with 93 journalists killed) in the list even though no formal war was declared in the country in the time period under consideration.

This is a very severe indictment of successive administrations as well as law enforcement agencies and the judiciary because, as everybody knows, these killings were carried out by insurgent/terrorist groups and also the usual state actors which, without exception, continue to evade justice.

If anything, the recent horrific murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya goes to show that the long arms of these lawbreakers extend well beyond our borders and are able to successfully locate, harass and even murder media persons in other countries.

These were, of course, not just numbers that were struck off some lists but rather, as the RSF report put it, “behind these figures, there are the faces, personalities, talent and commitment of those who have paid for their lives for their information gathering, their search for the truth and their passion for journalism”.

The last part is especially important because in countries like Pakistan, at least, this is still a field that requires things like commitment and passion more than college or university degrees. But when so many peers have been forced into early graves for no bigger crime than hunting down the truth, that too for the benefit of others, it is only natural for eager, upcoming journalists to lose hope and take their talents elsewhere.

And the situation is made much worse when the law has neither the inclination nor seemingly the ability to deliver justice. That, in part, explains why so much journalism in suffering third world countries panders to the interest of pressure groups, etc.

The report presents a comprehensive, world-wide picture, of course, and makes it clear that not much has changed since the last two decades of the last century and countries from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and Palestine to Mexico, Brazil, Columbia and Honduras still take the lead in terms of killing their own journalists. And, also like before, while the report has triggered strong condemnation of these killings from capitals all over the world, no country has said much about just how they plan to arrest this trend.

The only conclusion that can be safely drawn from it is that the first draft of history often comes at a very steep cost to its authors, and providing real-time news to audiences remains a very tricky and dangerous business.

One would have thought that technological advances and the rise of digital journalism and increased and improved surveillance would have made life easier, and safer, for journalists, but that is clearly not the case.

At the end of the day it is the job of governments of all countries to ensure that lives, rights and properties of all citizens, which includes journalists, are protected at all times.

If this latest, damning RSF report can get the ball rolling on reforms that would hold governments responsible for ensuring justice whenever journalists are targeted and/or killed, then it would do a great service for the entire community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

journalists law enforcement agencies Arshad Sharif Reporters Without Borders

Comments

1000 characters

The price of keeping the people informed

Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

PM tells IMF chief: Govt committed to meeting conditionalities

Govt required to convince IMF: Tarin

IK struggles to step up pressure on PDM govt

FBR imposes 20pc duty on steam-fired absorption chiller

Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds

Salaries of staff of Pak hospitals: ECC approves revised mechanism to transfer Rs1bn to Kabul govt

Expansion of telecom services: USF spends Rs 124 billion on implementation of 130 projects

Tanneries, too, facing prospect of closure?

Civil court can’t decide any evacuee property case: LHC

Read more stories