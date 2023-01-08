Meeting rejects ECP notification on delimitation of UCs

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a high-level consultative meeting at CM Office on Saturday, which rejected one-sided notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan about delimitations of union councils and expressed that the one-sided notification about delimitations of union councils does not fulfill legal requirements.

Among others, Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan,Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Brigadier Ijaz Shah (Retd) attended the meeting.

The participants vehemently remarked that the Punjab government does not accept this one-sided notification of the Election Commission.

The CM Elahi stated that the one-sided notification of the Election Commission is an attempt to bulldoze public opinion adding that the local people and administration have not been included with regard to delimitations of union councils nor any consultations have been made in this regard.

He maintained a legal and a constitutional course will be adopted about the one-sided notification of the Election Commission regarding delimitations of union councils adding that the Punjab government will play its due role according to the constitution and law.

The CM apprehended that if the delimitations took effect according to one-sided notification of the Election Commission than strong local governments cannot be formed under any circumstance.

He outlined that prima facie this one-sided notification is based on malafide intentions and a nefarious attempt to benefit a special political party adding that we hold strong reservations regarding this one-sided notification of the Election Commission.

Moreover, the CM expressed his serious concern over the deaths owing to a mysterious disease in the surrounding area of Rukanpur Rahim Yar Khan.

The CM took notice of the incident over the deaths of 12 persons of a single family and sought a report from Secretary Health department and Commissioner Bahawalpur division over the tragic incident. He directed that a team of doctors comprising specialists should visit the area and provide best treatment facilities to the affected persons.

