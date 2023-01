CHICAGO: ICE canola futures climbed on Friday, supported by rallying Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures, traders said.

For the week, March canola added $3.10. The March-May canola spread traded 3,708 times. Chicago Board of Trade March soyabean futures gained 21-3/4 cents on Friday to $14.92-1/2 per bushel and March soyaoil futures lifted 0.75 US cent to 63.17 US cents per pound. Malaysian palm oil futures and Euronext February rapeseed futures also fell.