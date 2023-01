KARACHI: The security name of ICI Pakistan Limited has been changed as Lucky Core Industries Limited. The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has assigned new Security Symbol, i.e., ‘LCI’, as per request of the Company, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

The new Security Name and Symbol, as mentioned above, shall be effective from January 13, 2023, it added.

