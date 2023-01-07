AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Jan 07, 2023
World

Hensoldt plans defence deals with Gulf states

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2023
BERLIN: German defence supplier Hensoldt has applied to the government for clearance for a number of politically sensitive projects with Gulf states, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday.

Hensoldt, in which the government owns a 25.1% stake, wants to supply components to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Cobra artillery tracking system, the report said, citing an internal company presentation. The company expects to get approval for this, it said.

A Hensoldt spokesperson would not comment on current projects when asked by Reuters and said the company had not done anything illegal. No industry is more strictly regulated than the arms industry, the spokesperson said.

The German economy ministry declined to comment on individual cases involving companies. It said the German government “cannot intervene in operational business decisions” of Hensoldt due to its minority shareholding.

The German government is also considering a request from Hensoldt regarding radars for warships that the United States would supply to Saudi Arabia, Spiegel reported.

