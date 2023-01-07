AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM bound to take vote of confidence: Governor

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Friday that the Punjab Chief Minister will have to take vote of confidence as it is a constitutional requirement, otherwise, he will have to lose the post of CM.

“Chief Minister of Punjab (Parvez Elahi) has been asked to take vote of confidence according to the constitution and law,” the governor said while talking to a delegation of former provincial ministers and parliamentarians including Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Nawab Sher Waseer, Malik Muhammad Riaz, Mian Fida Hussain Wattoo, Hina Parvez Butt and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the coalition government has taken effective steps to improve country’s economy and save it from heading towards default. Due to prudent economic policies of the coalition government, the economic conditions of the country are improving, he said.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team are working day and night to steer the country out of the economic crisis.” He added that due to the efforts of the coalition government, our friendly countries have indicated their full cooperation and support to deal with the economic crisis, which is a positive development and a big achievement.

Meanwhile, the Governor, while paying homage to the officers of counter-terrorism department, who were martyred in a firing incident by the terrorists near Khanewal, said our law enforcement agencies and armed forces are rendering sacrifices in war against terrorism; their blood will not be wasted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif terrorism PM Shehbaz Sharif Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

CM bound to take vote of confidence: Governor

IMF team due in a couple of days, says PM: Businesspeople urged to support govt’s energy plan

Economic challenges: Dar has failed to provide any roadmap: Tarin

Pakistan: Weekly SPI sharply up 1.09pc

Polyester, other goods: DGCV Karachi revises import values upward

Pakistan fully committed to IMF programme: PM

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

Challenge of terrorism: PM for enhanced institutional coordination

Economy: EAG underscores need for reforms

Insurance industry: SECP chief for improving service standards

Read more stories