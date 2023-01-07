CM bound to take vote of confidence: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Friday that the Punjab Chief Minister will have to take vote of confidence as it is a constitutional requirement, otherwise, he will have to lose the post of CM.

“Chief Minister of Punjab (Parvez Elahi) has been asked to take vote of confidence according to the constitution and law,” the governor said while talking to a delegation of former provincial ministers and parliamentarians including Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Nawab Sher Waseer, Malik Muhammad Riaz, Mian Fida Hussain Wattoo, Hina Parvez Butt and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the coalition government has taken effective steps to improve country’s economy and save it from heading towards default. Due to prudent economic policies of the coalition government, the economic conditions of the country are improving, he said.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team are working day and night to steer the country out of the economic crisis.” He added that due to the efforts of the coalition government, our friendly countries have indicated their full cooperation and support to deal with the economic crisis, which is a positive development and a big achievement.

Meanwhile, the Governor, while paying homage to the officers of counter-terrorism department, who were martyred in a firing incident by the terrorists near Khanewal, said our law enforcement agencies and armed forces are rendering sacrifices in war against terrorism; their blood will not be wasted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023