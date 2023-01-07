KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 06, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
221,325,081 134,964,811 7,586,039,767 4,102,304,801
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 501,477,533 (489,463,806) 12,013,726
Local Individuals 6,238,097,023 (6,149,515,645) 88,581,378
Local Corporates 2,979,762,203 (3,080,357,308) (100,595,104)
