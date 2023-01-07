KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 06, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,007.52 High: 41,093.73 Low: 40,684.55 Net Change: 290.78 Volume (000): 113,637 Value (000): 5,837,895 Makt Cap (000) 1,544,642,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,328.71 NET CH (-) 141.64 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,791.40 NET CH (+) 17.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,960.06 NET CH (-) 79.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,330.46 NET CH (-) 2.33 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,060.29 NET CH (+) 84.71 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,415.11 NET CH (+) 91.22 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-January-2023 ====================================

