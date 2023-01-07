Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 06, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,007.52
High: 41,093.73
Low: 40,684.55
Net Change: 290.78
Volume (000): 113,637
Value (000): 5,837,895
Makt Cap (000) 1,544,642,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,328.71
NET CH (-) 141.64
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,791.40
NET CH (+) 17.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,960.06
NET CH (-) 79.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,330.46
NET CH (-) 2.33
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,060.29
NET CH (+) 84.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,415.11
NET CH (+) 91.22
------------------------------------
As on: 06-January-2023
====================================
