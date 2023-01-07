KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Haseeb Waqas Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil (184.955) (5.71) 28.01.2023 20.01.2023 to Mills Limited Year Ended 09.00.A.M. 28.01.2023 AGM Nagina Cotton - - - - 28.01.2023 21.01.2023 to Mills Limited 11.00.P.M. 28.01.2023 EOGM AKD Securities Ltd - - - - 27.01.2023 21.01.2023 to 04.00.P.M. 27.01.2023 EOGM Abdullah Shah Ghazi 30.09.2022 Nil (319.999) (4.04) 28.01.2023 22.01.2023 to Sugar Mills Limited Year Ended 09.00.A.M. 28.01.2023 AGM Mehmood Textile - - - - 31.01.2023 24.01.2023 to Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 31.01.2023 EOGM D.M. Textile - - - - 31.01.2023 24.01.2023 to Mills Limited 03.00.P.M. 31.01.2023 EOGM Sui Southern Gas 30.06.2021 Nil 1,955.514 2.22 10.02.2023 03.02.2023 to Company Ltd Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 10.02.2023 (unconsolidated) AGM Faran Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2022 Nil 27.383 1.09 27.01.2023 20.01.2023 to Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 27.01.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

