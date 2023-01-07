Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Haseeb Waqas Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil (184.955) (5.71) 28.01.2023 20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited Year Ended 09.00.A.M. 28.01.2023
AGM
Nagina Cotton - - - - 28.01.2023 21.01.2023 to
Mills Limited 11.00.P.M. 28.01.2023
EOGM
AKD Securities Ltd - - - - 27.01.2023 21.01.2023 to
04.00.P.M. 27.01.2023
EOGM
Abdullah Shah Ghazi 30.09.2022 Nil (319.999) (4.04) 28.01.2023 22.01.2023 to
Sugar Mills Limited Year Ended 09.00.A.M. 28.01.2023
AGM
Mehmood Textile - - - - 31.01.2023 24.01.2023 to
Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 31.01.2023
EOGM
D.M. Textile - - - - 31.01.2023 24.01.2023 to
Mills Limited 03.00.P.M. 31.01.2023
EOGM
Sui Southern Gas 30.06.2021 Nil 1,955.514 2.22 10.02.2023 03.02.2023 to
Company Ltd Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 10.02.2023
(unconsolidated) AGM
Faran Sugar Mills
Ltd 30.09.2022 Nil 27.383 1.09 27.01.2023 20.01.2023 to
Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 27.01.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
