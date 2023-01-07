AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Haseeb Waqas Sugar    30.09.2022      Nil         (184.955)        (5.71)      28.01.2023    20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited         Year Ended                                               09.00.A.M.       28.01.2023
                                                                               AGM
Nagina Cotton             -            -              -               -        28.01.2023    21.01.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                  11.00.P.M.       28.01.2023
                                                                               EOGM
AKD Securities Ltd        -            -              -               -        27.01.2023    21.01.2023 to
                                                                               04.00.P.M.       27.01.2023
                                                                               EOGM
Abdullah Shah Ghazi   30.09.2022      Nil         (319.999)        (4.04)      28.01.2023    22.01.2023 to
Sugar Mills Limited   Year Ended                                               09.00.A.M.       28.01.2023
                                                                               AGM
Mehmood Textile           -            -              -               -        31.01.2023    24.01.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                  11.00.A.M.       31.01.2023
                                                                               EOGM
D.M. Textile              -            -              -               -        31.01.2023    24.01.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                  03.00.P.M.       31.01.2023
                                                                               EOGM
Sui Southern Gas      30.06.2021      Nil         1,955.514        2.22        10.02.2023    03.02.2023 to
Company Ltd           Year Ended                                               11.00.A.M.       10.02.2023
(unconsolidated)                                                               AGM
Faran Sugar Mills 
Ltd                   30.09.2022      Nil         27.383           1.09        27.01.2023    20.01.2023 to
                      Year Ended                                               11.00.A.M.       27.01.2023
                                                                               AGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

dividend Bonus announcements

Comments

1000 characters

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

IMF team due in a couple of days, says PM: Businesspeople urged to support govt’s energy plan

Economic challenges: Dar has failed to provide any roadmap: Tarin

Pakistan: Weekly SPI sharply up 1.09pc

Polyester, other goods: DGCV Karachi revises import values upward

Pakistan fully committed to IMF programme: PM

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

Challenge of terrorism: PM for enhanced institutional coordination

Economy: EAG underscores need for reforms

Insurance industry: SECP chief for improving service standards

Read more stories