USC launches subsidy under PM’s Relief Package

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has launched targeted and untargeted subsidy for the convenience of the people under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package. To get this subsidy, it was made mandatory for the customers to enter their ID card numbers before shopping at the utility stores. SMS to 5566 and get one-time password.

But the users were facing difficulties in obtaining one-time password due to the networks of cellular companies, in view of which the Utility Stores Corporation has temporarily abolished the one-time password for un-targeted subsidy till further orders. Now customers can get subsidy just by showing their valid ID card.

Consumers registered under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will still be able to message their ID card number to 5566 to get subsidy and will be able to purchase subsidized items by getting a one-time password.

