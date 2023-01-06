Vote of confidence: CM terms governor’s order ‘illegal’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has termed the Punjab Governor’s letter asking him to seek vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly as illegal.

“I don’t accept the letter of the governor written for the vote of confidence. If I take the vote of confidence, then it means I am accepting the letter,” Elahi said while talking to media. It may be noted that the Lahore High Court (LHC) reinstated Pervaiz Elahi on December 23 as the CM following his de-notification by the governor. Elahi said, “The governor wants me to follow his illegal order, but I will not do it.”

To a query, he said the authorities were investigating the confessional statement of the suspected shooter who allegedly tried to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad during the long march in November. This incident was a matter of concern.

Elahi maintained that he worked day and night to improve state of affairs in Punjab where seven new districts were created to bring ease in the lives of people. To a query, he said agreement has been inked with Turkish Company and now there will be visible improvement in cleanliness.

