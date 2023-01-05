AVN 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DFML 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 47.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 45.46 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.52%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.48%)
PAEL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PPL 71.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.87%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.79%)
UNITY 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,037 Increased By 22.5 (0.56%)
BR30 14,177 Increased By 106.2 (0.75%)
KSE100 40,730 Increased By 190.4 (0.47%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 109.1 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may revisit Dec. 9, 2022 low of $70.08

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 11:36am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Dec. 9 low of $70.08 per barrel, as the bounce from this level has completed.

The plunges over the past two days confirmed a completion of the bounce from $70.08. Around 76.4% of the bounce has been reversed as well.

Such a deep reversal made an extension of the bounce almost impossible.

The stabilization around $72.78 is expected to be temporary, in terms of the strong bearish momentum accumulated so far.

A break above $74.44, however, may lead to a gain to $75.79.

US oil may test support at $75.79

On the daily chart, oil is approaching a support at $71.76 again, which caused the bounce to the Jan. 3 high of $81.50.

The support looks really vulnerable, as oil may maintain its strong momentum on Thursday, to easily break this level and fall towards $62.89-$67.33 range.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may revisit Dec. 9, 2022 low of $70.08

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Read more stories