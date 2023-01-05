US oil may revisit Dec. 9, 2022 low of $70.08

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Dec. 9 low of $70.08 per barrel, as the bounce from this level has completed.

The plunges over the past two days confirmed a completion of the bounce from $70.08. Around 76.4% of the bounce has been reversed as well.

Such a deep reversal made an extension of the bounce almost impossible.

The stabilization around $72.78 is expected to be temporary, in terms of the strong bearish momentum accumulated so far.

A break above $74.44, however, may lead to a gain to $75.79.

US oil may test support at $75.79

On the daily chart, oil is approaching a support at $71.76 again, which caused the bounce to the Jan. 3 high of $81.50.

The support looks really vulnerable, as oil may maintain its strong momentum on Thursday, to easily break this level and fall towards $62.89-$67.33 range.