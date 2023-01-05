BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan suffered 'tremendously', has right to defend itself from terrorism: US

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Pakistan hits back at Indian minister’s 'baseless’ accusations around terrorism

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

KSE-100 falls 0.22% in roller-coaster session

Forensics reveal three attackers involved in assassination attempt on Imran: Fawad

Saudi Arabia expected to beef up its deposits in Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

11th straight fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

OPEC oil output rises despite production target cuts

Post-flood challenges: PM anticipates greater global empathy

