AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Increased By 0.2 (0.01%)
BR30 14,079 Increased By 8.2 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,539 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,952 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 05, 2023

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 4, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 08:51am


Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan suffered 'tremendously', has right to defend itself from terrorism: US

Read here for details.

  • Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Read here for details.

  • Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan hits back at Indian minister’s 'baseless’ accusations around terrorism

Read here for details.

  • Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 falls 0.22% in roller-coaster session

Read here for details.

  • Forensics reveal three attackers involved in assassination attempt on Imran: Fawad

Read here for details.

  • Saudi Arabia expected to beef up its deposits in Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

Read here for details.

  • There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Read here for details.

  • 11th straight fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Read here for details.

  • OPEC oil output rises despite production target cuts

Read here for details.

  • Post-flood challenges: PM anticipates greater global empathy

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

