Forensics reveal three attackers involved in assassination attempt on Imran: Fawad

Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the forensics, sight scenes, and the initial investigation report have revealed that three attackers were involved in the assassination attempt on Imran Khan in November last year, Aaj News reported.

The PTI chief received three bullets when shots were fired at his long march container in Wazirabad, Gujranwala, on November 3.

Several others in the convoy were wounded. One party member said there were reports one person had been killed.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Fawad said that bullet shells of three different guns were found at the crime scene.

“One of the attackers was arrested from the scene, while two others are still at large,” he said.

Fawad said that of the total bullets recovered, 14 were found on the ground, while 9 were confiscated from the rooftop of a nearby building.

The forensics also confirmed that no bullet was fired by Imran Khan's guards.

“The investigations have revealed that the assassination plot against Imran Khan was well thought-out, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders deliberately tried to portray it as a case of religious fanaticism,” he said.

“PML-N leaders, including Javed Latif, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif, and Maryam Nawaz, and some journalists accused Imran Khan of blasphemy using a tampered video to instigate masses sentiments against him.

“After the attack, a confession statement of the suspect was released before even Imran was shifted to a hospital, to give this attack a religious colour, and then some journalists and PML-N leaders amplified it to show to derail the investigations,” Fawad said.

He claimed that the SHO of the Gujrat police station, where the confessional video was recorded, has admitted to having recorded the video on the orders of DPO Gujrat, using his phone.

"The DPO refused to hand over his mobile phone for forensics, nor he appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) when called for an investigation."

Fawad went on to say that the security in Wazirabad was less than usual at the time of the attack, saying the DPO should have been held responsible for the negligence.

Similarly, when the federal government was asked to share the details of internet IPs used by suspect Naveed, it refused to cooperate.