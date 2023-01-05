Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is eying generating around $8 billion from the international community and donor agencies for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected people from the “International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan” scheduled to be held on January 9 in Geneva.

Diplomatic sources said that total of $16.8 billion will be required for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of more than 33 million flood-affected people of Pakistan.

“We are trying our level best to arrange half ($8.1 billion) of the total $16.8 billion from our own resources and for the remaining ($8.1 billion), we are hopeful that the international community will extend its support generously so that the vast affected population of the country is rehabilitated,” a diplomatic source said.

When asked how the huge amount of around $8 billion could be arranged in such a grave economic situation, he explained that the amount would not be spent in one go, rather it is a process and the amount would be generated from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), as well as, from the public-private partnership.

To another question, he said that to the UN flash appeal of $816 million, more than $200 million have been received so far from the international community.

In an informal interaction, a senior Foreign Office official said that Pakistan, in coordination with the donor agencies, will present “Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework” before the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being held in Geneva on January 9.

Sherry describes climate moot as vital platform to showcase country’s response

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General António Guterres will co-host the conference while various world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and others will also participate.

To a question, he said that France has been very supportive in providing the required assistance for the flood-affected people of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan is also in touch at the highest level with various countries to ensure their participation at heads of state and heads of government level.

The official expressed confidence that the international community will express solidarity with Pakistan for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas.

“Pakistan is in touch with all the important capitals and a high-level participation from them is expected in the conference,” the official said, adding that the event should also be seen in the context of a diplomatic achievement of Pakistan.

He said that the prime minister has instructed that a small delegation from Pakistan will be accompanying him to the conference while all the provinces have also been asked to ensure their participation either at the level of chief ministers or ministers.

About the transparency in spending international assistance, he said that a procedure has been devised with regard to spending the money in a transparent manner and it will be announced in the proposed “Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework”.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office said in a statement that the Conference will serve as a platform to marshal international support for the people and Government of Pakistan to build back better in a resilient manner after the recent devastating floods, as the country transitions from the rescue-and-relief phase towards the monumental task of recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

It added that Pakistan will present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) at the Conference, and seek international support and long-term partnerships for its implementation. The 4RF document outlines a prioritized and sequential Plan, defined at the Federal and Provincial levels, and includes the financial mechanism and institutional arrangements for its execution in an open, transparent and collaborative manner.

The Conference programme will feature a high-level opening segment, to be co-chaired by the Prime Minister and the UN Secretary General, followed by the official launch of the 4RF document and partner support announcements.

The Prime Minister and the UN Secretary General will also hold a joint press stakeout.

At the Conference, according to the statement the Prime Minister will outline Pakistan’s vision for rehabilitating the affected population and reconstructing the damaged infrastructure in a resilient manner, with the support of development partners, and the country’s transition towards a more dynamic and sustainable economic development model.

Federal Ministers from Pakistan will elaborate on the 4RF document and also present Pakistan’s long-term plan for building climate resilience and adaptation, it added.

It added that the perspectives of the four provinces will be articulated by their representatives.

Heads of State and Government, Ministers and high-level representatives from several countries and International Financial Institutions, Foundations and Funds, as well as from international development organisations, private sector, civil society and INGOs will participate in the Conference, it added.

“The Conference will help Pakistan in forging a long-term partnership with its friends and development partners on the basis of the 4RF document, and serve as a demonstration of international solidarity with the people of Pakistan as they commence the journey towards rebuilding their lives and livelihoods,” it added.

