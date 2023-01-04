AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.2%)
BAFL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
DGKC 48.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
EPCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 88.81 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.73%)
OGDC 79.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.15%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PIBTL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PPL 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.33%)
PRL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 40.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-3.65%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.17%)
TRG 114.38 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.09%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,038 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 14,191 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 40,719 Increased By 55.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,025 Increased By 31.7 (0.21%)
Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 226-227 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2023 11:32am
Pakistan’s rupee registered marginal gains against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.06% in the opening hour of trading session on Wednesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 226.80, an appreciation of Re0.14, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar for the tenth straight session to settle at 226.94 after a decline of Re0.51 or 0.22%.

In a key development, Pakistan’s trade deficit shrank by 32.65% to $17.133 billion during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year as compared to $25.438 billion during the same period of last year, said the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The decline in trade deficit is positive for the cash-strapped economy, which has witnessed a significant drop in its foreign exchange reserves, while the country struggles to obtain funding from international and multilateral lenders.

Globally, the euro steadied on Wednesday and riskier currencies bounced, lifted by optimism China’s eventual emergence from COVID restrictions help growth, while investor focus turned to US data and the Federal Reserve.

The US dollar index rose 1% on Tuesday to 104.73, mostly due to the euro's drop, and it eased a little on Wednesday to 104.47. Sterling hovered at $1.1986 and the kiwi nudged 0.3% higher to $0.6263.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy.

This is an intra-day update

forex trade deficit SBP currency dollar index PKR Exchange rate rupee rate US dollar rate

