RTO teams start registering small traders

ISLAMABAD: The special teams of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) of Islamabad have started visiting markets in posh sectors to register shopkeepers and small retailers with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR wanted to bring two million retailers into the tax net through simplified single-page tax return. Teams are visiting various markets in the federal capital for allocation of the National Tax Numbers and filing of income tax returns by the small traders.

When contacted, President of the association Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry told Business Recorder that the FBR has still not notified the return form in the Urdu language.

