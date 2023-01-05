No airport to be privatised: CAA

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), on Wednesday, clarified the media reports about the privatisation of the country’s airports as “contrary to the fact”, saying that the purpose of outsourcing is to provide high-quality international facilities to passengers at domestic airports.

“The media reports regarding the privatization of airports are contrary to the facts,” said a spokesperson of the CAA, adding that no airport of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority is being privatised.

The spokesperson said that the government wants to bring the quality of the country’s airports to the global level and bring its benefits to the people.

“The purpose of outsourcing is to provide high quality international facilities to passengers at domestic airports,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the statement, the process of outsourcing will be on a competitive basis, wherein, the best bidder will be declared successful.

“The most appropriate and feasible method will be selected on merit from among the various methods practiced in the world for outsourcing,” said the statement, adding that it would not be correct to say that airports are being given to foreign countries. It stated that most of the world’s international airports are managed through outsourcing.