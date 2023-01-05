KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,405 tonnes of cargo comprising 84,134 tonnes of import cargo and 38,271 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 84,134 comprised of 32,493 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,377 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,264 tonnes of Urea & 38,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,271 tonnes comprised of 1,668 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 1,166 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,834 tonnes of Cement, 31,463 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,140 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5187 containers comprising of 2353 containers import and 2834 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 695 of 20’s and 775 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 102 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 792 of 20’s and 438 of 40’s loaded containers while 150 of 20’s and 508 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Kmtc Colombo, Cape Fulmar and Arman 10 have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 03 ships, namely Ts Singapore, Sofia and Independent Spirit has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, High Seas and Seaspan Chiba are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 93,088 tonnes, comprising 80,134 tonnes imports cargo and 12,954 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,217` Containers (455 TEUs Imports and 762 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 25 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Seaspan Chiba, Maersk Chicago, Al-Wajbah and Gion Trader carrying Containers, LNG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL and LCT on Wednesday, 04th Jan-2023.

