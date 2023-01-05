AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
BAFL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
DFML 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 2.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.84%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.23%)
PRL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TELE 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.36%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,023 Increased By 8.6 (0.21%)
BR30 14,079 Increased By 8.2 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,597 Increased By 57.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 14,982 Increased By 30.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDWP approves four uplift schemes

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2023 07:23am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3,861.654 million.

These schemes were approved in the 38th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over by Chairman of Planning and Development Board Dr Wasif Khurshid.

The approved development schemes included construction of Judicial Complex at Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh, at the cost of Rs483.330 million, and construction of bridge and approach road to Parking at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, Rawalpindi, at the cost of Rs1,314.595 million.

The rehabilitation of old bulldozers for sustainable land development work to ensure food security (2021-2022 to 2022-23) at the cost of Rs1,505.561 million and reconstruction of residences and allied structure in Canal Colony Sulemanki Barrage at the cost of Rs558.168 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab PDWP development schemes uplift schemes P&D Board

Comments

1000 characters

PDWP approves four uplift schemes

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

Read more stories