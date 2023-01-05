PDWP approves four uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3,861.654 million.

These schemes were approved in the 38th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over by Chairman of Planning and Development Board Dr Wasif Khurshid.

The approved development schemes included construction of Judicial Complex at Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh, at the cost of Rs483.330 million, and construction of bridge and approach road to Parking at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, Rawalpindi, at the cost of Rs1,314.595 million.

The rehabilitation of old bulldozers for sustainable land development work to ensure food security (2021-2022 to 2022-23) at the cost of Rs1,505.561 million and reconstruction of residences and allied structure in Canal Colony Sulemanki Barrage at the cost of Rs558.168 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

