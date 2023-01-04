AVN 66.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.54%)
BAFL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.12%)
DFML 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
DGKC 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.88%)
EPCL 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.74%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
FFL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.01%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
HUBC 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.66%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.14%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
PPL 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.56%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.25%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.49%)
UNITY 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Most Gulf markets open higher despite weaker oil prices

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 02:56pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Most Gulf stock markets opened firmer on Wednesday as investors brushed aside global oil demand concerns and waited for minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.

Prices of oil, a key driver for the Gulf financial markets, fell on concerns about weak fuel demand due to the state of the global economy and rising COVID cases in China.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index rose 0.1%, extending gains to a fourth session. Saudi National Bank, the country’s largest lender, gained 0.8% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co climbed 1.3%.

Gulf shares start new year in upbeat mood, Egypt outperforms

After oil, gas and petrochemicals, mining is a key part of the economic diversification and part of Saudi Vision 2030, and Saudi Arabia is estimated to have about $1.3 trillion in mineral reserves. Saudi will also host the 2023 edition of the Future Minerals Forum from Jan. 10 to 12 in Riyadh.

Abu Dhabi’s main share index advanced 0.2% and was on course for a third straight session of gains, led by a 1% rise in Abu Dhabi Ports Group and a 1.1% increase in developer Aldar Properties.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 0.2%, supported by a 2.3% gain in low-cost airline Air Arabia.

The benchmark stock index in Qatar, among the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas, dropped 0.3%, pressured by banking stocks. Qatar Islamic Bank fell 0.9%, while Commercial Bank was down 1.6%.

Gulf bourses

