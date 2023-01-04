AVN 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BAFL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.93%)
DGKC 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.36%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
FFL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 88.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.44%)
PAEL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.4%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TRG 114.15 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.88%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,137 Decreased By -99.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 40,644 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,993 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

BCCI invites bids to own teams in women’s IPL

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2023 02:35pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s cricket board has invited bids to own teams in the inaugural women’s Indian Premier League, which could become one of the biggest money-spinners in women’s sport.

The glittering IPL is the world’s top Twenty20 league, with leading global stars including Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes and David Warner playing for different franchises.

It was set up in 2008 and consultants D and P Advisory estimated it was worth $10.9 billion last year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the formation of a women’s version last year when BCCI secretary Jay Shah hinted that five or six teams could be involved.

No putative bidders have so far confirmed their interest, but media reports suggest that the IPL’s Rajasthan Royals could seek a women’s franchise.

Team backers in men’s IPL include Nita Ambani, wife of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the world’s eighth-richest man according to Forbes, who owns the Mumbai Indians, the richest and most successful side in IPL history with five titles to their name.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is also on the list of celebrity owners with Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a statement, the BCCI invited “reputed entities” to pay $6,000 for a copy of the Women’s IPL tender documents, which will be available until January 21.

The contest is tentatively set for March to fit between the T20 women’s World Cup in South Africa and the start of the men’s IPL season.

The cash-rich men’s IPL – which expanded to 10 men’s teams to include Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans and 74 matches last year – is a huge revenue earner for the BCCI.

In December, Sam Curran became its most expensive sale ever in its player auction when Punjab Kings paid 185 million rupees ($2.23 million) for the England all-rounder’s services.

IPL BCCI

Comments

1000 characters

BCCI invites bids to own teams in women’s IPL

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Oil falls again as worries grow over global economy, China COVID cases

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

Early closure of markets announced

Pakistan 224-4 at lunch in second Test against New Zealand

Read more stories