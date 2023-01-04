AVN 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BAFL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.93%)
DGKC 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.36%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
FFL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 88.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.44%)
PAEL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.4%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TRG 114.15 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.88%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,137 Decreased By -99.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 40,644 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,993 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai baht at 7 month high on tourism prospects, Fed minutes in focus

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 12:55pm
Follow us

The Thai baht firmed on Wednesday on hopes of a tourism boost after the easing of COVID restrictions in China, while most other Asian currencies remained muted ahead of the release of US Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes.

The baht rose for the fourth session in a row, up 0.8% to its highest since May 31.

Thailand is expecting at least 5 million Chinese tourist arrivals this year as China reopens its borders, in what could be a further boost to the Southeast Asian country’s economy and its vital tourism sector.

Still, the possibility of another COVID wave cannot be ruled out, Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank, said.

“This could cause more stress for the healthcare system if the government is not well-prepared,” he said, adding that such a scenario could spur profit-taking on Thai assets.

The Singapore dollar was steady after rising 0.3%. It was the best-performing regional currency in 2022, supported by proactive fiscal intervention by its monetary authority.

China’s yuan hovered around a four-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by investor expectations of more policy support to boost the economy.

The greenback wobbled in Asian trading hours, down 0.22% after an overnight spike.

Minutes from the Fed’s December meeting, when it cautioned that rates might need to remain higher for longer, are due to be released during US business hours and will be parsed for clues on whether more policy tightening is likely.

Most Asian emerging currencies remained subdued, weighed by concerns of a projected global slowdown.

Thai baht leads gains in Asian FX, Fed minutes in focus

The Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.1% and the South Korean won fell 0.3%.

Malaysia’s ringgit was flat after data earlier in the day revealed a further contraction of manufacturing activity in December.

“We expect slower activities in regional production will remain for now on the back of weaker demand and in anticipation of slow growth in advanced markets,” MIDF Research said in an emailed note.

The Philippine peso and the Indian ruppee were broadly unchanged.

Among equities, Philippine stocks climbed nearly 2.6% to their highest level since Dec. 1, while those in Jakarta and Thailand fell 0.2%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, set for a third straight day of gains for the year.

Indian stocks declined 0.8%, with metals leading a broad-based retreat.

Meanwhile, India’s services industry saw activity increase at the fastest pace in six months in December, data showed on Wednesday, indicating robust domestic demand during the festive season.

However, Barclays analysts see a modest slowdown in activity in the coming months as the global growth outlook appears dimmer.

Highlights:

** Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at its lowest level in almost 10 months on the first trading session of 2023 on Wednesday

** Seoul shares recovered early losses and turned higher, with heavyweight chipmakers leading the gains. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** Malaysian palm oil futures slid from a near five-week high hit in the previous session, although concerns over tightening supply from top producer Indonesia capped losses

Thai baht asia forex

Comments

1000 characters

Thai baht at 7 month high on tourism prospects, Fed minutes in focus

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Oil falls again as worries grow over global economy, China COVID cases

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

Early closure of markets announced

Pakistan 224-4 at lunch in second Test against New Zealand

Read more stories