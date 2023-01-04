AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.2%)
BAFL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
DGKC 48.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
EPCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 61.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
MLCF 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
NETSOL 88.81 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.73%)
OGDC 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.07%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PIBTL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PPL 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.33%)
PRL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.63%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.17%)
TRG 114.15 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.88%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,037 Increased By 3.9 (0.1%)
BR30 14,190 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 40,728 Increased By 65.1 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,028 Increased By 34.4 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields dip tracking similar move in US peers, oil prices

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 11:17am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were lower in early session on Wednesday, tracking a similar move in US yields, as well as oil prices.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3145% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.3211% on Tuesday.

A correction in US Treasuries and oil prices led to some bullishness in the market, but any further major downward move in yields was unlikely, a trader with a primary dealership said.

Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand data from China, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger US dollar.

The benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 4.4%, which is its biggest single-session drop in over three months, and was last trading around $82 per barrel. India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and oil price fluctuations have a direct impact on retail inflation.

December retail inflation data is due next week, coming after the reading eased below 6% in November, its first such move in eleven months.

Indian bond yields ease on value buying, state debt supply eyed

Domestic government bond yields, meanwhile, have not reacted sharply to a record quarterly borrowing plan by states that aim to raise 3.41 trillion rupees ($41.16 billion) in January-March, as market participants do not expect states to undershoot this target.

“The actual issuance is likely to be lower, based on historical pattern and states’ fiscal performance,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank.

New Delhi was set to auction Treasury Bills worth 290 billion rupees to 300 billion rupees per week this quarter, including the first such auction of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day notes later in the day.

The Reserve Bank of India is mandated to keep inflation around 4%, with a tolerance level of 200 basis points on either side.

US Treasury prices rose, with the 10-year yield easing on Tuesday, after rising for the last two weeks. It was at 3.73%, down 10 basis points this week.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields dip tracking similar move in US peers, oil prices

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Early closure of markets announced

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

World Bank seeks more funds

Digital lending companies: Compliance certificates made mandatory

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Read more stories