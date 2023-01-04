No apparent threat from new Covid types, PM told

ISLAMABAD: A meeting to review the Covid situation in the country was informed that effective arrangements have been made at the border to prevent the spread of new types of Covid-19.

The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday. The meeting was informed in detail about the current situation of Covid in the world including the region and in Pakistan besides new types of Covid and measures taken to prevent them and vaccination.

The meeting was told that there is no apparent threat to Pakistan from the new type of Covid because 90 percent of the population of Pakistan is fully vaccinated.

The vaccination rate among 3.5 million children aged five to 12 years is 25 percent, while it will be increased to 100 percent in the coming months.

The average rate of infection in Pakistan is 0.2 to 0.5 percent and there has been no death from Covid for the last 15 weeks.

The meeting was further informed that effective arrangements have been made at the borders to prevent the spread of new types of Covid-19. Along with this, the rate of random sampling at the airports has been increased to two per cent.

Moreover, the fumigation of the planes coming from the affected countries and screening of passengers has also been made more effective.

The meeting was told that thanks to the government’s initiatives and the special attention of the prime minister, Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world in which genome surveillance has been ensured, thanks to which new types of viruses can be identified very quickly.

The prime minister acknowledged the measures taken by the Ministry of National Health Services, the NCOC officials, and the Civil Aviation Authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

