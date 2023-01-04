Ahsan accuses PTI of pushing country towards instability

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is pushing the country towards political and economic instability by doing politics of chaos.

“The coalition government has not come into government for any political gains, but for public interest only,” Ahsan said during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here Tuesday.

During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Ahsan Iqbal maintained that the governor’s Constitutional Order asking Punjab Chief Minister to take a vote of confidence was the need of the hour. He added that politics of anarchy is not in the interest of the country and the PTI has done nothing except spreading despair.

Talking on the occasion, the governor said that those who are bent upon creating instability and disorder in the country will face failure. He said that the previous government (PTI) took record loans and pushed the country towards economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the Governor in his capacity as Chancellor approved summaries related to universities. He approved the summary about adoption of the Punjab Regularization Act 2018 for the employees of University of Sargodha.

The Governor also appointed Professor Dr Kamran, Department of Plant Protection, as pro vice-chancellor of Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, for a period of three years or his retirement whichever is earlier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023