Traders demand cuts in expenses of ministers

LAHORE: While hailing the government’s decision to close markets by 8:30pm as part of the energy conservation plan, the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) has demanded cut in the expenses of advisers and ministers as well.

Reacting to the energy conservation plan, APAT Central Secretary General Naeem Mir said on Tuesday that they were ready to cooperate with the government and would ensure complete closure of markets and bazaars by 8:30pm. However, he demanded of the government to unveil a complete every conservation plan under which every segment would pay the price, especially advisers and ministers.

“The government must put forth the details of cuts it has slapped on its advisers and ministers,” he said and demanded that petrol and electricity allowances given to the bureaucracy should also be withdrawn.

