PPP lawmaker vows to help improve water supply, drainage systems in SITE area

KARACHI: Naz Baloch, Member National Assembly (MNA), has expressed commitment to take up the issue of pending Combined Affluent Treatment Plant (CETP) and water line from Hub Dam to SITE Area, at various levels in federal and provincial governments.

MNA Naz Baloch assured her continued support for betterment of Karachi, particularly for the Industrial area of SITE, while addressing members of SITE Association of Industry. The matters related to losses due to floods, impact of climate change & efforts for mitigation & adaptation, waste management, plantation drive for reducing air pollution, etc., came under discussion at the meeting.

Naz Baloch said that burning of solid waste badly affects environment and timely lifting of solid waste should be ensured by the responsible government agencies.

Riaz Uddin, President SITE Association of Industry, while welcoming the MNA, quoted from the measures collaborated in Sindh Climate Change Policy, i.e., (a) discouraging conversion of land use; (b) designing adequate procedures to control organic and inorganic pollution; (c) devising strategies for infrastructure strengthening; (d) making the existing waste treatment schemes more effective and functional; (e) new schemes to be installed on need basis as well as protect and restore water-related ecosystem.

SAI chief also briefed MNA Naz Baloch on the long pending projects of CETP and laying of dedicated water pipeline from Hub Dam to SITE area, executing them would have a positive impact on environment. He requested the MNA to play her role in accelerating pace of work on these two projects.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parek said that industries are willing to plant trees outside their factories for which lifting of solid waste and cleaning of area is required first.

He suggested making a list of sources that are generating most pollution and added that the solid waste lifted from the area doesn’t reach landfill sites. He suggested the MNA to personally visit the landfill sites to see the factual position. Former President SITE Jawed Bilwani drew attention of the MNA towards Lyari River where many people lose their lives every year and added that tree plantation was not allowed there in the past.

In response Naz Baloch said that a party has shown interest to work on the cleaning of entire Lyari River.

Riaz Uddin, President SITE Association of Industry, Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, Former President SITE Jawed Bilwani, SVP Abdul Kadir Bilwani, VP Muhammad Hussain Moosani, Former Presidents Abdul Hadi and Abdul Rasheed, and Chairman of Environment Committee Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi were also present.

