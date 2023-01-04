Stoppage of funds: KP cabinet slams Fazl’s statement

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet in its meeting held here the other day with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair strongly condemned PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rahman for his statement with regard to advocating the stoppage of funds to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and declared that such statements and acts by Maulana tantamount to enmity with the people of this province.

The meeting besides the cabinet members was also attended by the Provincial Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various government departments.

The cabinet took strong exception to the deprecatory statement of Maulana Fazlur Rahman and termed it disrespectful to an elected government. Such actions on the part of Maulana has unveiled his real face in front of the masses, observed the cabinet.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the Finance Department to approve the SNEs for all the completed schemes in the province within a week time and meetings be convened with all the relevant departments forthwith, so that the benefits of the schemes could reach the masses. He also directed implementation of the E-Tendering for schemes and said that he would soon formally inaugurate the process.

The cabinet approved the formation of a sub-committee to be headed by the Food Minister and comprising of Finance Minister, Local Government Minister and other relevant authorities as its members to fix rates for wheat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023