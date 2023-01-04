AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Swati released from jail

Fazal Sher Published 04 Jan, 2023 07:19am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati was released on Tuesday from jail after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for controversial tweets against senior military officers.

The IHC on Monday last granted Swati bail against surety bonds of Rs 200,000 but he could not be released. As per the procedure, the trial court issued the release order for Swati following it received the IHC’s written order and the PTI leader’s surety bonds.

The PTI senators and party workers carrying party flags gathered outside the Crime Intelligence Agency (CIA) building of the capital police which was declared sub-jail by the district administration on November 4, 2022, at the time of the release of Swati to express solidarity with him.

Swati after his release thanked his party leaders and workers. He said that the PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that this country is mine and the army is mine so it is important to support Khan to save the country.

The agency arrested Swati for the second time on November 27 from his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad for controversial tweets against senior military officials.

An FIR against Swati was registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing on November 26 over “controversial” tweets he had posted. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman.

It was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) 2016, which deals with offences against the dignity of a person as well as Sections 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier from his duty), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (defamation and printing of content deemed defamatory), Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC FIA Azam Swati PTI

Comments

1000 characters

Swati released from jail

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

World Bank seeks more funds

Digital lending companies: Compliance certificates made mandatory

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Maryam appointed PML-N Senior VP & chief organiser

Read more stories