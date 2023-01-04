Ogra’s activities to promote healthy environment explained

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday released details of activities undertaken by the authority’s oil enforcement team to promote a healthy environment.

The team held a meeting on Safety Awareness Campaign-Mission.

Regarding safe usage of heaters on gas, LPG, and LPG cylinders, a safety awareness walk was conducted at Murree jointly with the SNGPL and local administration.

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was requested to advise district authorities including the deputy and assistant commissioners to take stern action on the sale of plastic bags being used for filling of gas and LPG to safeguard the life and property of the general public. The visit was also made by enforcement and LPG officers to Peshawar Bazaars where such plastic bags were sold.

After circulation of the news on media, the deputy commissioner Karak was requested to take stern action on the sale of plastic bags to safeguard the life and property of the general public. To implement cause, JED (oil enforcement) Muhammad Iqbal visited Karak along with the local district administration regarding elimination of sale of plastic bags for subsequent filling of gas/LPG into the bags.

On the advice of the authority, officer from the regional office, Lahore, attended the hearing in the matter of Havelet (LPG) vs. OGRA at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding LPG incident.

The Ogra officers conducted inspection in the field of Coach/ Counsel Dealers of retail outlets regarding quantity, quality, and pricing.

Complaints received on clean and green were dealt with as per procedure and complaints received at Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) and received through the registrar to the enforcement department were addressed as per the procedure.

