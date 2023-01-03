AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME nickel jumps 5%, with focus on large short position

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2023 07:08pm
Follow us

LONDON: Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped more than 6% on Tuesday to their highest in more than three weeks on expectations that a large short position maturing in January would have to be bought back, metal traders said.

Three-month nickel hit $31,975 a tonne, its highest since Dec. 8, before falling back to $31,675 at 1334 GMT.

LME data gathered daily and published with a one-day lag shows one company holds 20-29% of open interest – the number of outstanding contracts due to mature or be rolled over in January.

“There is a potential event brewing once more in the nickel market as the futures open position in January is around 13,000 lots (23,400 tonnes) with one short holding 30% of the position,” Kingdom Futures Chief Executive Malcolm Freeman said in a recent note.

Freeman was referring to the doubling of nickel prices in March to a record high above $100,000 a tonne in a disorderly market, prompting the LME to suspend nickel trading for more than a week.

The exchange also cancelled all nickel trades on March 8, for which it is being sued.

LME nickel Nickel price

Comments

1000 characters

LME nickel jumps 5%, with focus on large short position

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Senator Azam Swati released from jail

Security forces arrest suspected suicide bomber from Islamabad

Two Counter Terrorism Department officers martyred in Khanewal

Dubai regulator upholds $135.6 million fine on Abraaj founder and former CEO

Pakistan to witness economic contraction in FY23: Ismail Iqbal Securities

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Maryam Nawaz promoted as PML-N's senior vice-president

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Read more stories