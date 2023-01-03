Petroleum products: sales down 11% year-on-year to 1.33mn tons in December

Sales of total petroleum products clocked in at 1.33 million tons in December 2022, a decline of over 11% on a year-on-year basis amid higher prices, slowdown in economic activity, decline in automobile sales, and lower Furnace Oil (FO)-based power generation, said experts.

Sale of MS (Petrol) depicted a fall of 11% YoY, amounting to 0.62 million tons in December 2022. Volume of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) nosedived by 15% YoY, settling at 0.52 million in December 2022.

Meanwhile, FO sales plunged by 3% YoY in December 2022, clocking in at 0.12 million tons, data released by Arif Habib Limited (AHL) showed on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, offtake witnessed a drop of 13.6% during December 2022 due to the aforementioned reasons. Volumes of MS, HSD, and FO registered a fall of 8%, 22% and 10% MoM, respectively.

During the first six months of FY23, sales of total petroleum products plummeted by 19% YoY to 9.03 million tons compared to 11.10 million tons in the same period last year.

Product-wise data showed a decline in all categories; the offtake of MS, HSD and FO settled at 3.83 million tons, 3.36 million tons and 1.45 million tons, respectively.

Company-wise analysis shows that PSO’s offtake depicted a drop of 9% YoY in December 2022 which was majorly contributed by a decrease in sales of FO by 93% YoY, while MS sales reported a decline of 10% YoY. HSD sales of PSO remained stable.

Similarly, sales of APL (Attock Petroleum Limited) and SHEL (Shell Pakistan Limited) plunged by 16% and 18% YoY respectively, due to a fall in sales of HSD and MS. HASCOL (Hascol Petroleum Limited) witnessed a decline of 16% YoY amid lower MS and HSD sales, reported Ismail Iqbal Securities.

During the first six months of FY23, PSO witnessed an increase in its market share by 2% to 49% compared to 47% in the same period last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the market share of APL and SHEL remained stable at 8% and 9% YoY, respectively. HASCOL’s market share in the first six months of FY23 improved to 2%, the brokerage house added.